Retirement Bound

Looking forward to new horizons, these Ava R-I teachers are retiring at the end of this school term. From left, they are, Alison Decker, high school math; Penny Loftin, second grade; Nancy Ewing, kindergarten; and Jeff Pool, middle school physical education. Doris Chunn, Paula Rowe, and Sue Thomas are also retiring at the conclusion of this year, but were unavailable for the photo.

Related