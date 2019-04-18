Retirement Bound

Looking forward to new horizons, these Ava R-I teachers are retiring at the end of this school term.  From left, they are, Alison Decker, high school math; Penny Loftin, second grade; Nancy Ewing, kindergarten; and Jeff Pool, middle school physical education.  Doris Chunn, Paula Rowe, and Sue Thomas are also retiring at the conclusion of this year, but were unavailable for the photo.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR