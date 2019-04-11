Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Update

Hello Friends,

A great week at the Capitol! David and Mary Kay Davidson of Ava joined their colleagues “under the dome” as we celebrated State Aviation Day. By attending this event I learned that aviation plays a critical role in the lives of Missouri citizens as well as in the operation of farms and businesses, resulting in an economic impact of $857 million. General aviation supports just under 7,500 jobs statewide. Overall Missouri’s airport system supports more than 100,600 jobs with an annual payroll of over 3.1 billion.

Cleta Sweeney, The Concrete Works, traveled from Squires to Jefferson City as she joined other Missouri business owners to participate in the celebration of the Buy Missouri Campaign. Our Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe has created a National Buy Missouri Day to actively promote to other states and world the products that are grown, manufactured, processed or made in our great state. The Buy Missouri campaign is organizing a variety of activities such as community events, entertainment attractions, and trade shows to promote tourism, businesses and economic developments which will showcase Missouri-made products and businesses. If you wish to apply to enroll your business in the “Buy Missouri” initiative, go to https://buymissouri.net/sign-up/

In addition, I had the honor of reading to the kids who attend Ozark County Head Start last Friday. This week their teachers and other members of the Head Start community presented me with two lovely pieces of art created by the talented children of Head Start. A big thank you to the children for their works of art that I will proudly display in my office. And, thank you to their teachers for traveling to our Capitol and sharing information about our Head Start Program.

I wrapped up the week visiting with the Delta Kappa Gamma group in Branson to discuss up-coming legislation and what we could do together to support our children and educators. I also met with a member of the Ava Economic Development Board, Dick Salgado. During this visit, I had a chance to congratulate Ava’s new Mayor Burley Loftin and share my appreciation to David Norman for his service as Mayor. It is wonderful to see the great service and dedication both provide to the Ava community.

We were also busy on the floor as we passed several pieces of legislation for the Senate to consider. The following are two brief summaries of recent legislation followed by a few highlights of other legislation sent on to the Senate.

House Approves Bill to Protect Children from Sexual Misconduct in Schools (HB 739)

The House has approved legislation that would allow school districts to open up lines of communication with one another as a way to stop employees with a history of abusing students from moving from one district to another. The bill would allow for school districts to contact an employee’s former employers from a list supplied by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. A school would be required to disclose the actual violation of the school’s regulations as it pertains to sexual misconduct with a student.

House Approves Million Dollar Boondoggle Act to Protect Taxpayer Dollars (HB 1088)

The Missouri House of Representative has approved legislation to protect taxpayer dollars from expensive projects that run over budget or behind schedule. Known as the Million Dollar Boondoggle Act, the bill is meant to increase transparency for taxpayers so they are aware of what the state is doing with their tax dollars. The Office of Administration is to submit a report on specified projects that are one year behind schedule or $1 million or more over original cost estimates to the General Assembly. The report will be posted to the Office of Administration website. The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Other Legislation Sent to the Senate this Week

HB 456 creates a STEM diploma endorsement for high school students who demonstrate mastery in the STEM disciplines. Supporters say the bill will help encourage students to consider STEM fields of study, and that bringing focus to STEM is important as it brings job skills to areas of need. They also support students that may not be college bound to have the opportunity to get endorsements like the bill would provide.

HRB 1 repeals various obsolete statutes that have been endorsed by the Joint Committee on Legislative Research. The bill is prepared by the Joint Committee on Legislative Research after hearings and consultations from any government agency or entity subject to the bill’s scope. The bill is limited to the repeal of obsolete, expired, sunset, and terminated sections of law.

HB 604 establishes the “School Turnaround Act.” Supporters say schools and children are our most precious resource and if the current structure is failing, we need more options beyond school takeovers and lack of local control. This bill will provide high accountability with high local buy in.

HB 462 creates certified teacher externships. Supporters say the purpose of the bill is to enhance discussion with students regarding employment opportunities after graduation. It addresses a skills gap issue by bringing practical experience into the classroom. In addition, externships are an important piece of workforce development.

HB 628 prohibits a dentist from writing a prescription for long-acting or extended-release opioids for the treatment of acute dental pain, unless, in the professional judgment of the dentist, the use of said opioid is necessary to treat the patient’s acute pain. Supporters say the legislation is important in attempting to prevent opioid abuse and protect patients, as research shows that in preventing opioid dependency, it is important to limit the duration and dosage of an opioid prescription. However, the legislation still allows the dentist to exceed the parameters if they feel it is in the best interest of the patient.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out if I may be service. Thank you for the privilege to serve and the honor to represent the 155th District!

