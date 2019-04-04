Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Update

Hello Friends,

I hope this week’s capitol report finds all doing well. Although last weekend was a reminder of winter the birds are chirping, tulips are blooming and I know our farmers are thrilled to see grass growing! Spring is here! Even though it is beautiful outside we remain very busy at the capitol. Last week we worked through all 13 appropriation bills as well as other legislation. The following are a few highlights of our budget work and an update on the Fast Track legislation.

House Sends Fiscally Responsible FY 2020 State Operating Budget to the Senate (HBs 1-13)

This week we placed our stamp of approval on a balanced, fiscally responsible state operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts in July. The 13 appropriation bills that make up the state spending plan contain approximately $29.25 billion in funding allocated among the state’s departments and programs.

One of the key points of emphasis in the budget is funding for the state’s K-12 public schools. As it heads to the Senate, the budget fully funds the school foundation formula with $3.94 billion in funding. The total represents an increase of more than $61 million in funding for the formula. The education budget also includes a $5 million increase for a total of $108 million in funding for transportation expenses for local school districts. Additionally, the budget includes a $3 million increase for the Parents as Teachers program. In total, funding for pre-K-12 education is increased by $116 million in the spending plan approved by the House.

Another priority expressed in the budget is a commitment to workforce development. The spending plan funds the reorganization of the Department of Economic Development so that the department can streamline and improve efficiency. It also provides approximately $18.5 million in funding for a new Fast Track Scholarship Program that will target adults over 25 who are working toward certification or a degree in a high demand field. The budget plan includes $30 million for the Missouri One Start program that will help businesses train their workers and upgrade their skills. Additionally, the budget proposed by the House provides $19 million in funding for the Missouri Excels Workforce Initiative that provides funding to institutions of higher education to develop and expand employer-driven education and training programs. Furthermore, the budget provides $8.5 million to support Missouri’s adult high schools that were created by legislation passed in 2018.

Other budget highlights include:

•$1 million of spending approved to make improvements to the MO School for the Blind

•Funding of Missouri scholarships

– $500,000 increase for A+ Scholarships

– Nearly $1 million increase for Access Missouri Scholarships

•$11 million to perform maintenance and repairs at Missouri colleges and universities

•$100 million for statewide bridge repairs (according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)

•$8 million for major water reservoir projects

•$440,000 to initiate new plant industries program (industrial hemp)

•$300,000 for the new Missouri Military Community Reinvestment Program

•$13.5 million of Volkswagen settlement funds appropriated to clean air projects and grants

•$2.5 million to expand access to broadband Internet service in unserved and underserved areas of rural Missouri

•$6.4 million for port projects along Missouri rivers

•$5 million for alternatives to jail program (pre-trial electronic monitoring to save counties and the state millions in prisoner per diem costs)

•$9 million in rebased rates for developmental disability providers (improving access to services)

•$1 million to start an Extension for Community Health Care Outcomes (ECHO) for autism

•$153,000 to fund the Time Critical Diagnosis Unit inside the Department of Health & Senior Services

•$500,000 increase of the State Public Defender’s Office to address a backlog of cases in some counties

•$1.1 million to fund juvenile justice offices (in Kansas City & St. Louis) operated by the State Public Defender’s Office

•Consolidation of two prisons in Northwest Missouri

•Savings of prison closure to fund critically needed pay plan adjustments for Department of Corrections personnel

House Approves Fresh Start Act (HB 564 and HB 472)

Legislation approved in recent weeks by the House would make it easier for people with criminal records to reintegrate into society by getting a job. The bill is also designed to save Missourians from spending time, effort, and expense to get a job only to find out their offenses will disqualify them.

Known as the “Fresh Start Act of 2019,” the bill would keep people from being barred from a job for committing crimes that have no relation to the work of that job. The sponsor of the legislation said, “If you want to cut hair and be a cosmetologist, the cosmetology board can’t say you will not be allowed to get a license because you were convicted of mortgage fraud ten years ago. It just doesn’t make sense and it prevents people that want to get to work from getting to work.”

The bill would also require applicants to be told in a timely manner whether their record will preclude them from getting a given job. The sponsor noted that Missourians now must be licensed in order to work in one out of five jobs. Two bills passed by the House contain the “Fresh Start Act of 2019” provision. Both bills are currently under consideration by the Senate.

As always, I love to hear from folks at home. Please don’t hesitate to let me know how I may be of service. Thank you for the honor of representing the great 155th District.

