Remember to Call Before Digging

Call Or Click Before You Dig—It’s The Law; April Is National Safe Digging Month

JEFFERSON CITY –– Spring weather brings an increase in projects that may require digging or excavation work around your home or business. Before you start digging on any project, the Missouri Public Service Commission reminds homeowners and businesses to call 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE (344-7483) or go online to place a locate request at www.mo1call.com so that underground utilities can be marked.

“Contacting the Missouri One Call Center by either calling or going online is extremely important before doing any digging or excavation work,” said Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey. “Help protect yourself, your family and your property by making sure you call or click before you dig. It’s smart and it’s the law.”

Whether you are planting a tree, building a deck or completing a large project, Missouri law requires anyone digging underground to call 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE at least three working days before excavation begins. The call will be taken by the Missouri One Call Center, which then notifies all relevant utilities in the project area.

During this three day period, the utilities will mark the approximate location of their underground lines, request additional information or advise you that they do not have facilities at the excavation site.

Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs.

For more information, please go to Missouri One Call at www.mo1call.com .