Regional Grazing School in Mt. Vernon May 7-9

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The annual grazing school held at the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center in Mt. Vernon is set for May 7, 8 and 9. Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until May 1. Enrollment is limited to 45 persons.

Start time each day is 8:00 a.m. and the sessions conclude around 4:00 p.m. Attendees will learn about soil basics, fertility, forage species, ruminant nutrition, layout and design of grazing systems along with fencing and water systems.

In addition to classroom sessions there will be field exercises dealing with pasture allocation, scoring pastures and tours to three farms. The tours will show successful systems on farms in Lawrence county.

Grazing school instructors include University of Missouri Extension faculty and Natural Resource Conservation Service personnel.

Missouri was an early adopter of the grazing school approach to teaching basic grazing principles. The first school was in north Missouri, 1990 and the Southwest Research Center hosted one in 1991.

Registration charge is $150 per person or $225 for couples. The latter only provides one set of printed materials. Lunch is provided each day.

Register through the MU Extension Center, located in the courthouse basement in Mt. Vernon. Details on-line at http://extension.missouri.edu/lawrence or by calling 417-466-3102.