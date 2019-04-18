Red Bank – Alice Lirley

4/15/2019 – Hello everyone. Today is the dreaded “ T” Day. It’s the income tax deadline day. I am always surprised at how many people wait until this very last day to file their tax forms. That’s fine, I guess, if that is the way they want to do it. I just like to get it done and over with as early as I can get around to it. Sometimes that is not as soon as I would like. It’s according to the circumstances or happenstance occurrences after the first of January.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed members and guests. Everyone was reminded that the monthly Praise service would take place that evening beginning at 7:00. A fellowship meal would follow that service. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham and Kayla Cunningham. Miss Abigail, who is four years old, also shared with us a new Bible verse she had learned. It was Philippians 4:13. One is never too young to memorize Scripture. We were happy to have two more of our little ones back for Sunday school. They had been victims of that ole flu bug.

For the morning message, Brother Justin spoke from Mark 11: 20 – 26 where Jesus taught the disciples about having faith that God will answer their prayers. When Peter noticed that a fig tree had withered away that Jesus had earlier, purposely, placed a curse on that it would never bear fruit, he pointed out this fact to Jesus. “And Jesus answering saith unto them, have faith in God” ( vs. 22). Jesus went on to explain to his disciples, and to all who follow Him that it doesn’t matter how big of a favor we ask of God, even if it is to move a mountain, if we ask with a full faith, it shall come to pass. “Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.” There is one more very important stipulation that Jesus gave about receiving answers to our prayers. “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any; that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses.”

I understand that Gary and I are soon to be blessed with another great grandchild. Our grandson, Aaron and his wife, Brittney, are looking for their first child, around the last of this month. We pray that every thing goes well.

Cindy, our daughter, called to let us know that she was recovering nicely from her recent thyroid surgery. The growth that was removed was at first thought to be cancerous, but a second opinion stated that it was not thought to be cancerous. As Cindy said, “Well it seems to be a 50/50 chance that at least one set of doctors are right in their diagnosis.” Her doctor did not order chemo treatments for her at this time. We give God the Glory that the growth was found in time.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. When Gary and I arrived to visit with Maxine, we found Jeane sitting in the cafeteria drinking a cup of coffee with her mama. So, as it turned out, we all had a great visit together.

Visiting with Gary one day last week was Ken Lupton. It was such a beautiful day, Ken and Gary sat outside on the porch to visit.

Everyone enjoyed attending the Praise service Sunday evening. There was a lot of great singing going on along with the special music that was provided. I sure didn’t hear any complaints about the food that provided for our fellowship meal after the service. I know that Gary was thrilled to partake of some coconut cream pie and a delicious piece of peach cobbler. He sort of broke his diet for the evening, but who wouldn’t? He knew he wasn’t going to find that kind of dessert at home and for a long time to come.

That’s all the news for now. Take care and remember to celebrate God’s greatest gift to mankind, during this Easter season; the birth, the death and the victorious resurrection of His son, our Lord Jesus Christ.