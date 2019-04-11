Red Bank – Alice Lirley

April 8, 2019 – Hello everyone. It’s a beautiful day to be outside. I took some of my little garden plants out on the porch so that they could sway in the soft breeze and get toughened up a little before planting them in my garden.

Jake Hampton began the Red Bank Church Worship service by leading the congregation in singing hymns. A warm welcome was given by Gary Lirley. It was announced that the monthly Praise service would take place next Sunday evening at 7:00. There will be a fellowship meal following the service. The monthly business meeting will take place after the meal. He also reminded everyone that Red Bank will be responsible for presenting a program of gospel music for the residents of HOTO Healthcare Center on April 28 at 2:00 pm. A time for prayer requests and praises were provided. Prayer was offered for each request with thanks to the Lord for answered prayer. It was great to welcome some of our members back who had been absent the past few weeks because of the flu. It gets pretty rough when both types of the flu attacks; one right after the other. I talked to Sue Brown one day last week. She had that mean old stomach flu and was still feeling pretty weak from it all. Special music was provided by miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark. Eloise Hallmark mentioned that she attended the fifth Sunday singing and enjoyed singing some of the wonderful songs that were written by the late Tom Brown. In fact, Eloise sang one of them for us too. Tom wrote very inspiring songs and Sue, his wife, did a great job of writing the accompaniment for them.

Brother Cunningham’s morning message was on the subject of prayer. He read Scripture from Luke 11: 1-13 where we can find Jesus’ example of how we should pray. First of all we are to give our hallowed respect when we call upon the name of the Lord. Jesus began this prayer by saying, “Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.” We should always ask God to provide us our everyday needs and thank Him for His many Blessings. We need always to ask Him to forgive us of our sins and help us to forgive others. Because we are humanly weak, we should ask Him to lead us away from the temptation to sin against Him, and to deliver us from the evil that is all around us. The best part of having access to the Lord’s ear through prayer is that we can lift each other to the Lord in prayer, and ask Him to care for their needs also.

Brother Justin turned to Matthew 26: 39- 44 and read where Jesus even prayed three different times to His Father in Heaven for help and strength; realizing that he was about to be betrayed and turned over to the authorities to be condemned and then die on a cross. This He was willing to do, but He still called upon His Father’s help in time of great need. He was always content to say to His Father, “Thy will be done.”

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were, Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. That’s all the news for now. Take care and enjoy your little corner of the World.