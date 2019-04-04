Red Bank – Alice Lirley

April 1, 2019 – Hello everyone. Today is the first day of April. And, I’m not fooling. My calendar says that it is also, “One Cent Day,” what ever that is supposed to mean. I remember when Gary and I were first married, he had been out of work because of illness with no money left from our very small pay check. All I had in the cupboard was a can of tuna fish. All the money we had left was the 18 cents that I had managed to save in a little jar. That was the exact price for a loaf of bread, including tax. We had fixings for another meal or two. It pays to have some cents.

The Red Bank Church service began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. A warm welcome to members and guest was given by Gary Lirley. It was announced that Red Bank will be presenting a program of gospel music for the residents of Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center on April 28th, at 2:00 pm. A time for prayer requests and praises was provided.

Our Church has been lifting Kelly Hull in prayer for sometime now. It was reported that she is able to be home now and doing much better. Some of our congregation has been attacked by the stomach flu, followed by another flu bug. I talked to one who said their whole family had been very ill lately, but were finally beginning to feel better. I was stricken by the stomach flu the last of January. It took nearly a whole week to over come its effects on me. Usually its over with in 24 hours, but not this time!

Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

For the morning sermon, Brother Justin spoke on how Christians, being followers of Christ, should live their lives in a Christ-like manner, which means to deny self and take up the ways of Christ. In Matthew 10:38 we read the exact words of Jesus on this subject, “And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.” Brother Justin read in Acts 11:19-26 how the hand of the Lord was with the ones who continued to preach the Lord Jesus after Stephen had been persecuted and stoned to death. This Scripture records that a great number believed, and turned unto the Lord. These early Christians were faithful, dedicated Christian. This is what it takes to further the work of the Lord. Faithfulness pays great Spiritual dividends.

Those visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Alice and Gary Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Gary and I found Maxine in her room reading her Bible the day we visited with her. After spending some time discussing what she was reading, we all found an empty table in their dining hall and enjoyed some more visiting over a cup of coffee. Maxine shared with us a couple of letters that her daughter, Judy Smith, had written her lately. We enjoyed reading them. Judy is very faithful to write to her mother. Maxine loves to read them too. It seems to lessen the miles between them.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. If you need a Church home, Red Bank Baptist Church is a very loving one. Sunday school begins at 10:00 am. Worship service starts at 11:00 am.