Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

March 25, 2019 – Hello readers: How are you doing this morning? The weather we’re getting now makes me feel better. There’s a lot of flooding here in the Midwest. We have a lot of rivers here in Iowa with the Mississippi being the biggest. It’s hard to believe I used to spend so much time out there on it in a fishing boat. I wouldn’t want to do that again, as much as I do love to fish.

Walt used to live in the Illinois Quad Cities and I lived in Iowa. One of us had to get an out-of-state license if we fished together and they don’t last long at all. He bought me one once and went fishing in the Hennipen Canal on the Illinois side and I never caught anything. He caught some carp, but of course we didn’t want them. I used to have fishing spots from below Muscatine on up the river to Princeton, Iowa, but it’s been 15 years since Walt and me got together and I’ve only been there once. Just writing about it is giving me the fishing fever. I don’t know if we will ever go again or not.

We gave away all our fishing supplies when we moved – even my little fishing box that was full of stuff I used when I fished. I can’t even remember how long I’d had it and my rods and reels. And my Black Widow Bow. I miss all that stuff but I’m still trying to find someplace to put everything else. Sometimes I think I’ll take something upstairs the way I did at the farm house, then I remember I don’t have an upstairs anymore. I don’t think the man who lives up over us would let me do that. Ha!

Our power was off twice one night last week and we had a thunder storm with a lot of close lightning and when the power came back on everything worked except for my land line phone which is hooked up to my cable system. I thought maybe it burnt the phone out, so I went to the store and got a new phone and it didn’t work either, but it’s got a built-in answering machine. I couldn’t see any way that I could connect one to the cable box, so I’m glad I went ahead and got the new one. It kept saying “no power at base” so I thought it meant the base the phone sits on. So I finally had to call the cable company and they sent a man to look at it. The first thing he tested was the cable box the phone is plugged into and said it was “fried.” So he went to his truck and got a new one and set it up and everything okay now. I’m just not used to these noew TVs and phones and etc. Now, I need to get my machine that has a V.C.R. player and one for DVDs. I’ve also had a smart phone that I need to get set up. The other little phone I’ve been using has a real small screen and people send me pictures and they’re so small I can’t hardly tell who it is. I have a printer, but found out the phone doesn’t have on of the SD cards, so I can’t print them. I’ve had the smart phone, but have dreaded trying to get it set up, because those support people at the company have strong accents and I have to keep asking them to repeat what they said all the time and it gets on my nerves and theirs too.

My daughter Anita has the day off tomorrow, so I’m going to see if she has time to meet us for lunch and I also need to go to my chiropractor. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to him and I’m really needing to if Walt feels like driving me to Muscatine. It’s 9 miles farther since we moved to town. I’m sorry I can’t think of interesting subjects to write about. Oh yes, some people know the people who used to live close to me at the farm. Fred and Kathye Clark and Kathye’s son Branden. Well, Fred passed away and then Brandon had a massive stroke down in Dallas, Tx. I don’t know why he was there. He’s in his fifties, but unlike Luke Perry, he survived and is back in Iowa now and she goes to see him once a week in Cedar Rapids on her day off from work.

I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other and bye-bye for now.