Gayle Pauline Murrill, 85 years, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on April 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her children by her side.

Pauline was born January 12, 1934 in Wasola, MO to Melvis and Lucy (Cates) Naugle. She spent her childhood and youth in the Romance and Noble Missouri area.

She married Roy Murrill and moved to a farm in Thornfield, MO where they raised their kids.

Pauline loved to cook and was known for her chicken and dumplings and wonderful pies. In 1962 she started work at Rawlings Sporting Goods Factory in Ava, MO. She worked there as an Inspector for 27 years before retiring. Pauline and Roy loved to go to music parties where he picked the guitar and she jig danced. Pauline spent the last years of her life in Ava, Missouri where she enjoyed spending time with kids, grandkids and playing countless games of rummy.

Pauline was a Christian and a member of the Thornfield Southern Baptist Church. She loved her church family dearly. Most of all her joy was being with her Roy and all her family.

Pauline was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Roy in 2017, a grandson, Robert “Bob” Murrill, two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Gaylene & Paul Gregory of Ozark, MO, two sons, Calvin & Gloria Murrill of Springfield, MO and Dallas Murrill & Elaine of Ava, MO, step son, Dan & Barbara Murrill, Hillsboro, MO, five grandchildren, Wayne, Becky, Darin, Jill and Coby, 16 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, one brother, Lawrence & Willa Naugle, Springfield, MO and one sister, Faye Willbanks, Springfield, MO, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Pauline were Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday prior to service from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Leon Turner and Pastor David Mahan. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to charity of choice or Thornfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.