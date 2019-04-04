Patsy Clinkingbeard

Patsy Ruth Clinkingbeard, 72 years, 8 months, 24 days old, of Carthage, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on March 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO with her loving family by her side.

Patsy was born July 2, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Lawrence Raymond “Wink” and Jessie (Morris) Croslin. Patsy grew up in the Ava community.

Patsy was a retired School Teacher and had taught for over 30 years in Mtn. Grove, MO. For Patsy, every child she taught became her own.

On December 23, 1961 Patsy and William Andrew Clinkingbeard were united in marriage at the Ava United Methodist Church, and to this union they were blessed with two children, Candee and Christopher.

Patsy was a Christian and a member of the United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ava Chapter #47. Patsy loved traveling with Andy and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Andy, two children, Candee Clinkingbeard of Carthage, MO and Christopher Clinkingbeard and wife, Desmay of Willard, MO, two grandchildren, Rylan and Nikki, sister-in-law, Joyce Clinkingbeard of Ava, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Patsy were Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, March 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Mike Arico. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.