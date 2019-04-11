Ozark Trail Association Hosts 2019 Spring Mega

It’s MEGA time! As the temperatures warm up, trail construction heats up.

Join other volunteers at the Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) Round Spring area to continue construction on the latest project, connecting the Round Spring loop to Echo Bluff State Park. Once this gap is filled it will create one of the longest hike and float adventures in the ONSR.

The event will be based out of the ONSR Round Spring facility. Camping options include tents or camping trailers (hammocks are no longer allowed).

Work will commence Saturday morning with lunch and tools provided. After a good day on the trail, volunteers will relax with Jeff’s famous BBQ, a raffle, and a bonfire. Attendees can bring a dessert to share if desired

Remember to dress for the work and prepare for the weather. Gloves, long pants and hiking/work boots are required, as the project will include working on rough ground and using tools.

Wearing a hard hat is required in the work area, and you may also want to bring safety glasses.

Have rain gear, sunscreen, and bug deterrent. Bring plenty of water (2 liters per person recommended) and remember to bring supplies for any pets that accompany you.

Contact kathie.brennan@ozarktrail.com with any questions.

The Ozark Trail is a 350+ mile system of hiking, backpacking, biking, and equestrian trails in the Missouri Ozarks. Learn more about the trail at ozarktrail.com.