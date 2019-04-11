Ozark Mountain Players Announce Upcoming Auditions 

For those who enjoy the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder and have a talent in music or drama, please note auditions for the Ozark Mountain Players production of “Laura’s Memories” will be held Tuesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 2 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mansfield School Cafeteria, 415 W. Ohio, Mansfield, Mo. Please arrive ready to read a script, and sing a song or two. Rehearsals begin in June, with the first show scheduled for July 12. And, even if acting is not your expertise, assistants are always needed behind the scenes in areas such as props, costumes, and concessions. In addition, students who perform or work behind the scenes for three years of high school can receive a $500 scholarship. For more information, please call 417-554-3292 or go to the Ozark Mountain Players on Facebook.

