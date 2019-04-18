Ozark Farmers Market to Relocate to The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms Project in Historic River District

New centralized location near Downtown Ozark delivers fresh produce from dozens of local vendors Thursday nights from May through September

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Farmers Market is relocating to The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms for its 2019 season, establishing a sense of place along the Finley River for the popular community event. The Market will open its 13th season at the Finley Farms site Thursday, May 2, and be open every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. through September.

In keeping with the Morris family’s plans to celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of the Ozarks, the Ozark Farmers Market celebrates locally-grown produce, homemade artisanal crafts and goods from dozens of vendors from across the region. The Market is family- and dog-friendly with live music from local artists and food trucks from neighboring eateries. The seasonal selection of local and homemade products includes fresh seasonal produce, seasonal fruits, fresh baked goods, grass-fed beef, an on-site fish monger, chocolates, pickles, jams, jellies, salsas, artisanal cheeses, eggs, nuts, local honey, gourmet pet foods, crafts, local art and much more.

“We believe in the value of local food, and the importance of gathering spaces like farmers markets to strengthen a community,” said Megan Morris, daughter of Bass Pro Shops founder and Ozarks native Johnny Morris, who is actively involved in the Finley Farms project. “The Ozark Farmers Market is a proud community tradition that we think will reach great new heights as part of the Finley Farms experience,” Megan stated.

The move to Finley Farms was inspired in part by community feedback collected by the newly formed Historic River District, a community-led not-for-profit established to guide revitalization work in the Downtown Ozark community. The new Finley Farms project, home to the historic Ozark Mill, creates a fitting nature-based setting for the market. The Ozark Farmers Market, a not-for-profit organization, will be located just off state highway NN near the entrance of the new Finley Farms development.

“We have worked closely with the Historic River District when considering the future of the Ozark Farmers Market and are extremely pleased to bring our farmers market to Finley Farms and back into the heart of our Downtown community,” said Katherine Dowdy, co-founder and treasurer of the Ozark Farmers Market. “Guests will enjoy our proximity to the Finley River and park, as well as the city’s walking trails. It’s the ideal setting to showcase the locally grown foods and artisanal products of our vendors.”

For weekly updates on available products and new offerings, like Ozark Farmers Market on Facebook. To contact the Ozark Farmers Market, call (417) 581-4715 or email ozarkfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder, and the Morris family continue taking great strides in its ambitious project to restore the historic Ozark Mill and the surrounding Finley Farms site. The new project will serve as a community gathering place with historical tours, dining, event space and enhanced riverfront access to help connect more people to the Finley River.

The Ozark Farmers Market will be situated near The Workshop at Finley Farms, a former industrial garage being restored to become a venue for culinary, crafts and gardening workshops. Meanwhile, interior restoration efforts are set to begin on the Ozark Mill at Finley Farms following completion of extensive preventative maintenance work to its foundation to prevent further flood damage. The area landmark is going through a major revitalization to restore the 1800s era structure back to its long-standing role as community gathering place.

For more information on The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms, visit ozarkmill.com.