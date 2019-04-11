NRCS Accepting Applications for Conservation Innovation Grants, Deadline May 31

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) March 28, 2019 — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for grants to fund Missouri projects that could stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) generally fund pilot projects, field demonstrations, and on-farm conservation research.

Karen Brinkman, assistant state conservationist, said Missouri anticipates having $100,000 in state-component CIG funds available this year. She said applicants can request up to $75,000 for projects lasting one to three years.

Brinkman said projects should address one or more of the four resource concerns identified for this program: grazing lands and inventory assessments; native plant communities in grasslands and other conservation practices; water quality and nutrient management; and soil health. Information about CIG and the application process is available online at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=314300.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the grants.gov website by 5 p.m. CST on May 31. A PDF of the completed application must also be emailed to Jessica Phillips (Jessica.Phillips@mo.usda.gov).

For more information, contact Karen Brinkman at (573) 876-9364.