Notice of Hearing to Determine Heirship Virginia Harlan Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF: VIRGINA HARLAN, DECEASED.

ESTATE NO: 19DG-PR00019

NOTICE OF HEARING TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

(Sec. 473.663 RSMo.)

TO: DEAN HARLAN

HC71 BOX 95 STATE HWY 5

AVA MO 65608

and all other persons, known or unknown, interested or claiming an interest in the property hereinbelow described, as an heir, or through an heir, of the above-named decedent.

You are hereby notified that you are entitled to appear and be heard at a hearing to be held JUNE 12, 2019 at 11:00 o’clock a.m., in courtroom #1 of the Probate Division at 203 E Lincoln Ave, Ava, Missouri, on the petition to determine the heirs of the above-named decedent, who died JULY 16, 2016 and their respective interests as heirs in the following described property:

1999 DODGE VEHICLE

TRACT #1 All that part of the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 34, Township 26, Range 16 lying, being and situate East of “New” Missouri Highway #5 and West of “Old” Missouri Highway #5.

TRACT #2 That part of the E1/2 of Lot 1 of the NW1/4 (SE1/4NW1/4) of Section 3, Township 25, Range 16, described as follows: Starting at the Northwest corner of the E1/2 of Lot 1 of the NW1/4 (SE1/4NW1/4) of Section 3, Township 25, Range 16, thence South on the Quarter Section line a distance of 171 feet; thence East 141 feet 6 inches for a TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 115 feet, thence East 128.5 feet, thence South 115 feet, thence West 128.5 feet and to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER with all interest in and to the EASEMENT as conveyed by Larry D. Pierce and Reva Kay Pierce, husband and wife, to Denny Dale Hall and Leanna Rae Hall, husband and wife, and as described by EASEMENT date April 28, 2004 and recorded May 4, 2004 at 04:00 P.M. in Book 420 at Pages 511-514 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder. SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements and matters of record, if any.

TRACT #3 All that part of the E1/2 of Lot 2 of the NW1/4 (NE1/4NW1/4) of Section 3, Township 25, Range 16 described as commencing at a point 327 feet North of the Southwest corner of said NE1/4NW1/4 for a TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North, approximately 221 feet and to the point of intersection with a “LINE”—(said ”LINE” being the Southwest line of property deeded to Kay Hunsaker and Harold R. Hunsaker on December 31, 1991 by deed recorded in Book 264 at Page 325 and said “LINE” being more fully described as commencing at the point where the branch intersects the West line of the East 2/3 of the W1/2 of Lot 2 of the NW1/4 (NW1/4NW1/4)and run thence Easterly with said Branch, 639 feet for a TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of said LINE”, thence run on a straight line in a Southeast direction along said “LINE”, 1574 feet and to the point of intersection with the West right- of-way line of Farm-to-Market Highway A at a point 429 feet Southwest of the point where Hart Branch intersects the West right-of-way line of Farm-to-Market Highway A, said point being the ending point of said “LINE”.)—from this point follow said “LINE” (as described) in a Southeast direction, a distance of 354 feet thence leaving said “LINE” and running on a line, South 30 degrees West, 174 feet and to the North side of a “Private Roadway”, thence follow said North side of Private roadway in Westerly direction and to the commencing point of said tract. TOGETHER with an EASEMENT for the right of ingress and egress over and across the “Private Road” as it now exists and runs across part of the E1/2NW1/4 across property belonging to Charles J. Lynn, 7-1-96 and leading from State Highway “A” in a Westerly direction and to the property described above; ALL ABOVE BEING IN Section 3, Township 25, Range 16, Douglas County, Missouri. SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements and matters of record, if any.

Dated: 4/15/2019

Attorney for Petitioner:

John Bruffett

Address:

PO Box 101, Ava MO 65608

Phone: 417-683-4163

Kim Hathcock, Clerk

/S/: KIM MILLER, Court Clerk

04-18-w31-4t