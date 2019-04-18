Notice of Filing of Statement of Account And Proposed Order of Distribution Leora Smith Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of Leora Jane Smith, Deceased

Estate No. 18DG-PR00039

Notice of Filing of Statement of Account And Proposed Order of Distribution

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Leora Jane Smith, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Independent Personal Representative will file a Statement of Account and Proposed Schedule of Distribution in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, Probate Division on:

May 20, 2019, or as continued by the Court; and that objections to the Statement of Account and Proposed Schedule of Distribution shall be in writing and filed in the Court within twenty days from the date the Statement of Account is filed.

Personal Representative:

Brenda Jane Smith,

RR 2, Box 398

Norwood, MO 65717

Attorney:

Nicole D. Lindsey

Ozarks Elder Law

2832 S. Ingram Mill Road, Suite 100

Springfield, MO 65804

(417) 868-8200

Published in Douglas County Herald

04-18-W31-4t