Notice of Filing of Statement of Account And Proposed Order of Distribution Leora Smith Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of Leora Jane Smith, Deceased
Estate No. 18DG-PR00039
Notice of Filing of Statement of Account And Proposed Order of Distribution
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Leora Jane Smith, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Independent Personal Representative will file a Statement of Account and Proposed Schedule of Distribution in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, Probate Division on:
May 20, 2019, or as continued by the Court; and that objections to the Statement of Account and Proposed Schedule of Distribution shall be in writing and filed in the Court within twenty days from the date the Statement of Account is filed.
Personal Representative:
Brenda Jane Smith,
RR 2, Box 398
Norwood, MO 65717
Attorney:
Nicole D. Lindsey
Ozarks Elder Law
2832 S. Ingram Mill Road, Suite 100
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 868-8200
Published in Douglas County Herald
04-18-W31-4t