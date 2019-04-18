Norma Jean Fitzgerald Ingram passed away April 12, 2019, at home from complications of surgery, with family by her side.

Norma was born March 4, 1935.

Norma was preceded in death by both parents, three siblings, one son, two grandsons and one great grandson.

She is survived by sons: Gene (Jo) Ingram of Neola, IA; Gerald (Cindy) Ingram of Squires, MO; Glen of California; 14 grand children, 26 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. And many friends from Missouri to Nebraska.

Norma will be cremated, with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.

Love offerings may be sent to Gene or Gerald Ingram.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home.