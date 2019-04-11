Loftin Sworn in as Mayor, Stewart as East Ward Alderman

Newly-elected mayor, Burrely Loftin, and east ward alderman, Billy Stewart, were officially sworn into office during the Tuesday evening council meeting. West ward incumbent Noel Dye, who ran unopposed for a second term in office, was also sworn in. City councilmen and officials shown above are, l to r, East Ward Alderman Keith Jones, West Ward Alderman Stan Lovan, Mayor Burrely Loftin, East Ward Alderman Noel Dye, and East Ward Alderman Billy Stewart. City Attorney Larry Tyrrell, Ava Police Chief Reggie Johnson, Fire Chief Tom Woods, Treasurer Peggy Porter, and City Clerk Suzanne Welsh also took the oath of office.

by Michael Boyink

The Ava Board of Aldermen met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9th.

Election Results

The first agenda item was the acceptance of the results from last week’s election.

The tally (certified by Karry Davis, Douglas County Clerk) was:

Mayor:

• Burrely Loftin: 346 votes

• Kenny Thompson: 14 votes

• Lonnie Atchison: 186 votes

Alderman – East Ward:

• Billy Stewart: 119 votes

• Teresa Tost: 60 votes

• Tom Gunter: 84 votes

Alderman – West Ward

• Noel Dye: 240 votes

The official election results were accepted by council 4-0.

Oaths of Office

The following Oaths of Office were administered:

• Burrely Loftin – Mayor

• Noel Dye – West Ward Alderman

• Billy Stewart – East Ward Alderman

• Suzanne Welsh – City Clerk

• Peggy Porter – Treasurer

• Larry Tyrrell – City Attorney

• Reggie Johnson – Chief of Police

• Tom Woods – Fire Chief

The City will also reinstate Stacy Henry to Collector and Jack Hamer to Planing and Zoning. They will take their oaths at a later date.

New President

The Board unanimously appointed Stan Lovan as the new President of the Board of Aldermen.

Finances

Peggy Porter reported that the city funds currently hold $2.4 million, but expected that to shrink a bit once the city pool and parks open for the season.

Lower Park Bathroom

Mayor Loftin expects to have a plan for the location of the new bathroom in the next two weeks.

Electric Shed

The shed building is complete.

The aldermen voted to begin accepting bids on a cement apron and sidewalks around the building.

The City will place an advertisement in the Douglas County Herald with details as soon as project requirements are formalized.

Brush Hauling

Loftin noted that the city has hauled 339 loads of brush to the City Farm and the work isn’t yet done.

Fire Station

Door repairs have minimized leakage from rain, and an awning still needs to be installed.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.