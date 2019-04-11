New Herald Subscription Options: Email and In-Office Pickup

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

We hear you.

You want to be better informed about what’s going on around Ava and Douglas County.

And you’re looking for ways to keep your bills down.

We hear you, and as the primary source for Ava and Douglas County news and information we want help you find what you are looking for.

Starting this week we have two new offerings that may help; a weekly email newsletter and an in-office subscription.

Email Newsletter

There’s a reason, even in this day and age of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp, that many businesses still create email newsletters.

They work.

The challenge with social media apps is that they don’t always allow direct connections between publishers and subscribers.

Just because you’ve “Liked” our Facebook page (at facebook.com/docoherald) doesn’t mean you’ll see everything we post. Facebook wants us to pay to get our content in front of more people.

Even if we paid, Facebook may still bury our content in your feed, choosing to show you content from other sources with deeper pockets.

We have our own website at douglascountyherald.com, but we know it can be easy to forget to go look for new stories each week.

So we’ve launched an email newsletter.

It’s free. It’s weekly. It’s a quick editor-curated list of the top headlines.

Subscribe by visiting: douglascountyherald.com/newsletter. (We won’t give or sell your email address away – we promise).

In-Office Subscription

If you still prefer the feel of a printed newspaper in your hands, we’ve got a new way for you to enjoy that while keeping a few more dollars in your pocket.

And we’ll get to see your smiling face every week.

For $19/year (pre-paid) you can pick up your paper here at the Herald office, starting at 7:30 AM on Thursdays. We’ll have it waiting in your special spot in the lobby. Right by the coffee.

That works out to less than 37 cents an issue. It’s almost like the 1990s all over again.

The in-office subscription service will begin with the April 18th edition of the Herald.

Email or in-office – we look forward to seeing what you think!