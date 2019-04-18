MU Extension’s “Vegetable Planting Calendar” a Must for All Gardeners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both first time gardeners and seasoned professionals can benefit from the “Vegetable Planting Calendar” guide available from University of Missouri Extension. The guide provides a complete list of planting dates and varieties that do well in southwest Missouri.

“Everything from asparagus to zucchini that is listed in the planting calendar represents the varieties that provide the best yield, quality and disease resistance under Missouri conditions,” said Kelly McGowan, horticulture specialist, University of Missouri Extension.

The guide also deals with when to plant certain vegetables by giving planting dates for south, central and north Missouri.

“If you live within the Ozarks plateau, you may want to follow the north Missouri planting dates due to the possibility of late spring frosts,” said McGowan. “If you follow the south Missouri planting dates for spring plantings, be prepared to cover plants for frost protection.”

This MU Extension guide also provides information on the following: how much to plant per person; how much seed to purchase for a 100 foot row; row spacing; inches between plants in the row; depth of planting; days from planting to eating; and vitamin content of the vegetable.

If you need additional gardening and horticultural advice, or want to obtain a copy of the Vegetable Planting Calendar (Guide sheet 6201), contact the Master Gardener Hotline at (417) 874-2963, search for and download the file online at extension.missouri.edu or contact the nearest MU Extension center.