Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

April 19 – The Parent Teacher Fellowship met in the library at Mt. Zion Bible School Thursday evening, April 11. First, 4 songs were sung and Matthew 28:1-10 was recited by 9 students: Brenna and Luke Barton, Sam Bruss, Kylie Adams, Colin Fleming, Greyson Jones, Rowynn Frisby, Preston Akers, and Madison Gilbert. Darrell Swearengin led in prayer. Officers were elected as follows: Genessa Freeman (Pres.), Tara Williams (Vice-Pres.), Barbara Uhles (Sec.), and Cheryl Paxton (Treas.).

Dana and Alex Fourman hosted a cookout for the basketball team on Friday evening, April 12. Those attending included Ethan Koch, Cody Cook, Patrick MacDonniel, Jonathan Lizotte, Austin Seewald, Samuel Esquilla, Colin & Jackson Fleming, Jackson Berry, and Samuel Bruss.

Lilah Sherman sang a solo in the Sunday morning worship service. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Contrasts” based on Matthew 21:1-11. “The multitudes that went before, and that followed, cried, saying Hosanna to the Son of David; Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest.” The cries, crowns, coronation, crowds, and contemplations show the contrasts in the Passion Week.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service and Edith Johnson led in prayer. Brian Haynes played a piano medley for the special music. Sister Cinda Thompson brought the message “The Christian Culture.” Deuteronomy 32:31 “For their rock is not as our Rock, even our enemies themselves being judges.” Relativism is the doctrine that knowledge, truth, and morality exist in relation to a culture, society, or historical context. We must practice the Golden Rule, the 10 Commandments, and other absolute truths.

On Wed. evening, James Cobb led in prayer. Then, Pastor Bob gave a lesson on “The Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper.” 1 Corinthians 10:16 “The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not the communion of the body of Christ?” Christ fulfilled the meaning of the Passover. He is the host at the Lord’s Supper, which is for all believers and shows the unity of the church. In closing, the elements were served by Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda.

Thanks to Delbert Murray for the new U.S. and Missouri flags in front of the school.