Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

A life well lived makes yesterday a treasure and fills tomorrow with promise. Funeral services for Robert Thompson, Sr., (age 92) of Ava, were held in Evans Auditorium on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School Saturday afternoon, April 6. A Christian flag draped the casket of this soldier of the cross. Officiating ministers were his sons, Robert, Jr., and Ken Thompson. Special music was by Ron Arnold and Olivia Lyon, Stephanie Thompson, and the Thompson Quartet. Others who participated in the services were Mark Surbrook, Lonnie Witt, Noel Scott, Jack Smith, Mark Avery, and Norman Murray. Following the burial in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, the ladies of the church served a meal to the family and friends of the “Patriach of Mt. Zion.”

Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing in the Sunday morning Worship Service. Ushers were Alex Fourman and John Dale. The special song was by Cinda Thompson and Joy Ansen. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached a sermon entitled “When Christians Sorrow” based on 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17.

I would not have you be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.” We sorrow when death and doubt invade; but we sorrow not when Divinity invades. Visitors included Bob Harris and family of Fishhook, Montana.

In the Sunday evening service, tributes to Brother Thompson, Sr., were given by the following people: Elijah Young, Glenna and Cinda Thompson, Joy Ansen, Phyllis Arnold, Delbert Murray, Jeanette Cardin, Norman and Linda Murray, Edith Johnson, Elaine and Jim Hansen, Dana and Alex Fourman, Mike and Jennifer Brooks, Brian Haynes, Barbara and Dennis Uhles, Debbie and James Cox, Jesse and Cheryl Paxton, Lilah Sherman, and Sheena Mahan. The closing prayer was by John Bondy.

Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Wednesday evening service, and Delbert Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study on “The Sacraments: Baptism and Communion.” A sacrament is an outward and visible sign of an inward and spiritual grace given to us by Christ. “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.” (Matthew 28:19).