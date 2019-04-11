Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Jesse Paxton sang a solo in the Sunday morning Worship Service. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Jesus’ Sermon” in Matthew 4:12-17. “Jesus began to preach and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” This was the same as the message of John the Baptist, who was now in prison. The term: Repent (change your motivation, your mind, and your manners.) The theme: Kingdom of Heaven (the rules, the ruled, the Ruler.) The time: at hand (encounter the term, experience the theme.)

The Fifth Sunday Singspiration started at 6 p.m. James Cobb read an excerpt from “My Utmost for His Highest” – prayer is not an exercise for the Christian; it is his life! These sang vocal solos: Billy Clouse, Sheena Mahan, Jesse Paxton, and Cinda Thompson. Two duets were by Debbie Cox and Lilah Sherman, and Wanda Greenwood and Ron Arnold. The Lyon Family (Sam, Clarissa, Olivia, Donovan, and Patrick) sang.

Phyllis Arnold read a poem, and Dennis Uhles testified. Norman Murray played a solo in the E-flat horn. Sam Miller led the congregation in an a capella choir number. Pianists included Barbara Uhles, Cheryl Paxton, Olivia Lyon, Becky Arnold, and Brian Haynes.

On Monday evening, Evans Auditorium on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School, was filled with beautiful sacred music. The 48-piece Symphonic Wind and String Ensemble from God’s Bible School & College in Cincinnati, Ohio presented 12 excellent songs. The Mt. Zion Church hosted a meal and overnight lodging for the group.

Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Bryan Jones and Delbert Murray gave testimonies of praise. Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study “The Worship and Ordinances of the Church.”

Several ladies from Mt. Zion attended a baby shower for Juliana Jones on Tuesday evening. It was held at the Weaver Inn of Mansfield.