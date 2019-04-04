Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Bob Thompson, Sr., gave the Pastoral Prayer in the Sunday morning worship service. Ushers were James Cox and John Dale. Elliot Jones walked through the congregation after Pastor Bob put a little spikenard on their hands. Then he preached on “A Memorial of Worship” from Matthew 26:6. “Now, when Jesus was in Bethany, in the house of Simon the leper, there came unto him a woman having an alabaster box of very precious ointment, and poured it on his head, as he sat at meat.” The position. The pique. The prudence. The praise.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing, and Dennis Uhles led in prayer. The building was nearly full for a program by the Mt. Zion Bible School Choir. Dana Fourman was choir director, Cheryl Paxton was accompanist, and Alex Fourman provided technical support. Nine songs were sung by the following choir members: Zoe Rea, Brenna Barton, Felicity Berry, Ethan Koch, Jonathan Lizotte, Patrick MacDonneil, Samuel and Sarah Esquilla, Ashlyn and Adeline Bradley.

This was the final service on the Choir’s Spring Tour. They sang at Kinser Chapel of Hope near Rogersville, Friday evening. Saturday morning they were at the Ava Seventh Day Adventist Church. And on Sunday morning they traveled to the Log Church of God (holiness) at Purdy, MO.

Delbert Murray was in charge of the Wed. evening service, because Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda were at the hospital with his father. When Brian Haynes led the singing, he took requests. Edith Johnson and Lilah Sherman led in prayer. Linda Murray read 2 poems and Psalms 91. “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” Testimonies were given by Delbert and Norman Murray, Brian Haynes, James Cox, Lilah Sherman, Dennis and Barbara Uhles, Earnest and Judy Murray.

Recent speakers in Chapel at M.Z.B.S. have included Pastor Bob (The Devil’s Bait; I Was a Smuggler), James Cobb (Mission Trip to Alaska), and Barbara Uhles (Stones of Sin). Last week was the school’s Spring Break, Mon.-Fri.