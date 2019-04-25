Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

What a beautiful resurrection day. Continue to celebrate all year long. We have so many things to pray for, but how thankful we must be for a Savior who gave His life for each of us.

Brother Charles titled his sermon, Two Gifts. Not a Christmas message, as it might appear, but God gave us His son, and Jesus gave His life for us. No Christmas gift could compare to these gifts. We are glad Sister Gladys is doing well after surgery. Our prayers to her.

Missouri Association begins Friday night, at 7 p.m. then continues Saturday morning with business at 10 a.m. Potluck lunch at noon, with Brother Charles bringing the message at 1 p.m. Please attend and help do the Lord’s business.

Little Miss Nora Elliott continues to struggle with recurring pneumonia. Our prayers to her.

Jewell Elliott attended early service at Crosspoint Church, where her family took part in the program.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were in West Plains Thursday evening, attending the Jazz and Java Concert. Grand-daughter Amy Hutchison was a participant in the Zizzer Jazz Band.

Good Friday and Saturday visitors of Harold and Kay Hutchison were Jeff and Kristy Tackett, of Joplin. Dan and Kim Clements had lunch with the group, also.

Others visiting the Hutchisons this past week were Dylan, Morgan, Grant and Claire Clements, Morgan Clements.

Sunday afternoon visitors of Jewell Elliott were Ashley Wilson, of Bolivar, and Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan, and Nora.

James Elliott stopped by Jewell’s Monday. Nora was spending the day, also.