Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Our congregation continues to deal with illness, but we began our service with pledges, singing, Sister Jewell reading our devotion, and many mentioned for prayer. We have several with upcoming surgeries, and tests. Remember each of these.

Last Sunday, Brother Charles used the title, “I Quit!” He tied this to his scripture of how we must not give up on this race we are in, never having a place to quit and throw in the towel.

This week, he read scripture in Luke 15:4, plus some others, with the title, “The One.” Do you enjoy being the center of attention, being number one? We can be assured from the Word, that Jesus died for each of us, even if we had been the only one. He left the 99 to seek that one lost sheep, how special are we?

Missouri Assn. of General Baptists will convene April 26-28, at Piland Youth Camp. Our pastor, Brother Charles, will be speaking Saturday at 1 p.m. come if you can.

White River Assn. is meeting this weekend, at their campgrounds.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown picked Jadon up in Mansfield, Sunday, then he spent the day with them, while parents were attending other functions.

The Lansdowns attended the wedding of Kristy Lansdown’s niece, Kelsey, to Reggie Robinson, in West Plains, last week.

Jewell Elliott visited last week in the home of Alice Brown, who had as a guest, Judy Treat Hammons, a former schoolmate of Jewell’s, from Illinois.

Jewell and MaKayla Elliott were in Springfield last Saturday, shopping. The Shaun Elliotts had supper with Jewell, Thursday evening.

Also visiting on Thursday evening was Katelinn Pridemore and girls, Addison and Adelee, of Mtn. Grove. James Elliott visited on Sunday afternoon.

Those visiting during the week with Harold and Kay Hutchison were Dan, Kim, Morgan, Dylan, Morgan, Grant and Claire.