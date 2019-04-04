Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a wonderful day to enjoy worship and study a great Sunday school lesson. We began with our pledges, singing and many prayers. We continue to have many folks who are fighting the bug.

Brother Charles read his main scripture from John 1, with the title of “Light”. He tells us, “Ye are the light of the world.” We know how much we rely on light everyday, and always associate it with good and the darkness as evil.

Brother Charles, Jewell Elliott and Kay Hutchison attended the 5th Sunday meeting at Springcreek Church. Brother Jim Kyle spoke Friday night and Brother Charlie Hannaford on Saturday. Several churches were represented and enjoyed the fellowship and refreshments from the church.

Shaun, LeAnna and children had supper Thursday evening with Jewell Elliott.

MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott spent Saturday with Jewell Elliott. Others visiting were James and Tammy Elliott and Ashley Wilson, of Bolivar.

James and Tammy Elliott also visited awhile Sunday afternoon, with Jewell.

Jadon Lansdown spent several of his spring break days with Ronnie and Pat Lansdown, while Doug and Kristy were having a mini vacation in Arkansas. They took Jadon to his favorite place, Wonders of Wildlife, also stopping to enjoy lunch with Paul Cox, who was about the same.

Pat enjoyed having lunch one day with sister, Jeanne Cox, and with her grandson, Lincoln Richards. Pat and Ronnie also visited another day with Paul Cox.

Dan and Kim Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Wednesday afternoon.