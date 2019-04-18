Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

April 15, 2019 – There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome) Sunday, April 21 beginning at 6:30 am with guest speaker Brother Jim Campbell. Everyone is invited. The church will be serving breakfast in the fellowship hall after the early morning service. We will be having a communion service at 10:00 am (no Sunday school). Sunday evening services will be dismissed that day. Pastor Brother Jerry Loveland.

Another beautiful start to the week today and I hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine. It looks wonderful outside right now.

Our Sunday services started with scripture reading from Psalms 84 and after asking for prayer requests, we had prayer led by Brother Larry and then dismissed for classes.

Special singing was done by the children and, of course, they always do a great job. We are planning on having an Easter Sunrise service again this year. We start at 6:30 am, which is pretty close to sunrise on this fast time. We want to invite everyone that can to come join us. Brother Jim Campbell will be our guest speaker for that morning. We also will be serving breakfast after our early service so plan on staying and eating. I know they will be having an egg hunt for the kids too.

Get well wishes go out to several in our community who are a bit under the weather and I just have to mention what a wonderful turn-out there was at Sparta for the benefit for Kelly Hull. We sure live in a community of loving people. God bless each one who helped in any way and continue to pray for Kelly.

Happy Birthday to Barbara Day.

Our fourth Friday night singing will be on the 26th of April at Mt. Olive. Everyone is invited. We start at 7:00 p.m. and, once again, don’t forget our Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday, April 21. It’s such a special celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Bible tells us we must believe in the resurrection, for therein lies our hope. If we don’t believe, we have no hope. God bless and have a safe and blessed Easter weekend. “He is not here, but is risen.” Luke 24:6