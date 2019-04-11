Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

April 8, 2019 – Good morning this beautiful spring day. It is amazing how quickly everything burst into bloom this time of year. Even the redbud tree is in full blossom. I hope each one of you is able to at least sit on your front porch and listen to the birds sing. God sure knows how to put a show on with his creation.

This Sunday was the service in which we invite the Gideons to come and take over our morning service. It is such a privilege to have one of their members come to speak. They always have examples and testimonies of people whose lives have been changed as they have accepted Christ as their Savior from coming into contact with one of the Bibles placed by the Gideons. I did not write down numbers, but it is such a blessing to hear how many people are reached in countries all over the world as well as here in America.

We had Sunday night services this weekend and it was a blessing to hear a good sermon plus good special singing. We appreciate all who come to join us and we start at 6:30 pm.

April is a special month, because of the Celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. We will be having a special service, Easter Sunrise Service at Mt. Olive on the 21st beginning at 6:30 am. Our speaker will be our Pastor Jerry Loveland. We will have special singing before the preaching and then we will be serving breakfast for everyone in the fellowship hall. We want to invite everyone who is not having a special early service at their church to come worship with us.

Prayers are much appreciated for Kelly Hull as she fights cancer.

The Fourth Friday night singing is at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome) on April 26 at 7 p.m. All singers and listeners are invited to come and join us. We always have a good time of singing and fellowship.

Mt. Calvary in Ava is in revival this week and all are invited to attend. There will be a different speaker each night. Pastor Brother Marvin Loftin.

There are several from our church who are not feeling well and we ask prayer for all. We hope you have a good week and we would love to see you in church this coming Sunday. God Bless and remember ……Jesus is a friend who knows all your faults and loves you anyway. “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8