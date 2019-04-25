- Wilson-Potter 5
- Sharp-Hollis 3
- Yarder-Eslinger 4
- Martin-Ewing 5
- Duckworth-Hudson 6
- Hunt-Pettit 4
- Groth-Heriford 4
- Loftin-Loftin 1
- Willis-Wilson 3
- Dooms-Thomas 3
- Davis-Rowe 2
- Daugherty-Johns 4
Home General Interest Monday Night Scramble League Standings Ava Country Club Week 4
Ava
broken clouds
67.1 ° F
70 °
64 °
68 %
0.9mph
75 %
Fri
66 °
Sat
71 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
73 °
Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update
April 22, 2019 –– Missouri gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations....