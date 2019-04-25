Monday Night Scramble League Standings Ava Country Club Week 4

  • Wilson-Potter 5
  • Sharp-Hollis 3
  • Yarder-Eslinger 4
  • Martin-Ewing 5
  • Duckworth-Hudson 6
  • Hunt-Pettit 4
  • Groth-Heriford 4
  • Loftin-Loftin 1
  • Willis-Wilson 3
  • Dooms-Thomas 3
  • Davis-Rowe 2
  • Daugherty-Johns 4

