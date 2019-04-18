Monday Night Scramble League Standings Ava Country Club Week 3

  • Wilson-Potter 5
  • Sharp-Hollis 3
  • Yarder-Eslinger 3
  • Martin-Ewing 5
  • Duckworth-Hudson 4
  • Hunt-Pettit 2
  • Groth-Heriford 2
  • Loftin-Loftin 1
  • Willis-Wilson 1
  • Dooms-Thomas 3
  • Davis-Rowe 1
  • Daugherty-Johns 2

