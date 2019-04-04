Mildred Ivona Pierson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019 after a short illness in Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was 90 years, 11 months, and 8 days old.

Mildred Ivona Detherage was born on April 23, 1928 to David Jones Detherage and Myrtle Maggie Morris.

On November 27, 1946, she was married to Milford Eugene Pierson and on the Ridge, they were lovingly known as Dagwood and Blondie.

Ivona and Eugene worked for many years and retired from Rawlings Sporting Goods. They loved going to Bluegrass Festivals and camping on the lake. After her husband passed in June 1992, she loved working with her flowers and watching birds, especially her hundreds of Humming Birds and working with her jigsaw puzzles. Above all this, she loved her family. She was mom and grandmom to many people, some who were not even relation. She made everyone feel they were family and they were loved.

Ivona was saved at an early age at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church and was a strong worker there throughout her life. Her work is evident by many stories and poems she submitted to the church bulletin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, Lonzo Detherage, Ray Detherage, Hazel Roy, and Elva Dixon, her husband, Eugene Pierson, and one granddaughter, Lindsay Rhea Stout.

She is survived by her children, Larry Pierson and his wife, Harriett of Ava, MO, Murlin Pierson and his wife, Marjorie of Mansfield, MO, Norman Pierson and his wife, Audrey of Squires, MO, David Pierson and Jacqulyn of Mansfield, MO, Wayne Pierson and his wife, Dixie of Mansfield, MO, Brenda Casady and her husband, John of Onawa, IA, and Randy Pierson and his wife, Katherine of Ava, MO, a very special niece, Vera Dixon of Ava, MO, 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and more than a host of relatives, friends, and neighbors.

A Graveside Service for Ivona was held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Dyer Cemetery in Ava, MO with burial following. Visitation was Wednesday from 2-3:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Officiating was Rev. Wayne Pierson, Rev. Lyle Wright and Pastor Buddy Boyd. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Dyer Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com