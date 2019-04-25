Middle School Track Shines

Ava Middle School hosted their annual Track and Field Relays on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten area schools participated in the boys’ divisions. Ava’s squad won the seventh grade division and the eighth grade Bears finished second in their division. Results for Ava athletes who placed in the top eight places to score points for their team are listed below:

7TH GRADE BOYS

100 Meter Hurdles:

1st Place: Heston Alexander (19.20)

4th Place: Nick Gendle 4th

Pole Vault:

1st Place: Nick Gendle (7’ 6”)

Shot Put:

1st Place: Tyson Tidwell (29’ 1”), 2nd Place: Junior Cazares

100 Meter Dash:

1st Place: Rylin Dickson (12.27) Tied 2nd: Peyton Woolman

1600 Meter Run:

7th Place: Wyatt Coberly

High Jump:

1st Place: Rylin Dickson (5’ 0”)

400 Meter Dash:

6th Place: Noah Varner

Discus Throw:

1st Place: Heston Alexander (78’ 10”) 4th Place: Junior Cazares

Triple Jump:

2nd Place: Wyatt Coberly

800 Meter Run:

2nd Place: Heston Alexander

200 Meter Dash:

1st Place: Rylin Dickson (26.46)

4 x 200 Meter Relay:

2nd Place: Ava

Kemper Wickware, Noah Varner, Peyton Woolman, Nick Gendle

4 x 100 Meter Relay:

1st Place: Ava

Kemper Wickware, Rylin Dickson, Wyatt Coberly, Heston Alexander (54.90)

4 x 400 Meter Relay:

2nd Place: Ava

Wyatt Coberly, Noah Varner,

Nick Gendle, Peyton Woolman

Team Results:

Ava 142, Cabool 84, Alton 78, Mountain Grove 63, Liberty 41, Bakersfield 37, Houston 32, Chadwick 9, Gainesville 9

8TH GRADE BOYS

100 Meter Hurdles:

7th Place: Hunter Hall

8th Place: Devon Sudbury

Pole Vault:

1st Place: Donivan Overcast (8’ 0”)

3rd Place: Grady Goss

Shot Put:

1st Place: Luke Little (38’ 8”)

4th Place: Quin Breeding

6th Place: Brett Ross

100 Meter Dash:

2nd Place: Josh Springer

1600 Meter Run:

4th Place: Luther Supancic

Long Jump:

5th Place: Grady Goss

High Jump:

2nd Place: Josh Springer

400 Meter Dash:

6th Place: Luke Little

Discus Throw:

1st Place: Luke Little (114’ 10”)

Triple Jump:

3rd Place: Josh Springer

4th Place: Luther Supancic

800 Meter Dash:

4th Place: Luther Supancic

4 x 200 Meter Relay:

2nd Place: Ava

Nick Lawler, Grady Goss,

Wyatt Johnson, Hunter Hall

4 x 100 Meter Relay:

2nd Place: Ava

Dathan Kilgore, Hunter Hall,

Wyatt Johnson, Josh Springer

4 x 400 Meter Relay:

4th Place: Nick Lawler, Grady Goss, Luke Little, Luther Supancic

Team Results:

Willow Springs 122, Ava 112, Alton 79.5, Mountain Grove 77.5, Cabool 66, Liberty 50, Houston 35, Gainesville 13