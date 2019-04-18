Middle School Track and Field Results

The Ava Middle School track squads competed in the annual West Plains Middle School Ribbon Meet on Tuesday, April 9th. Ava’s 7th grade boys won their division, and the 8th grade squad finished 4th overall among a total of 16 area schools participating in the meet. Results for Ava athletes who placed in the top eight places to score points for their team are listed below:

7TH GRADE BOYS

100 Meter Hurdles:

2nd Place – Heston Alexander

100 Meter Dash:

1st Place – Rylin Dickson (12.26)

7th Place – Peyton Woolman

4 x 200 Meter Relay:

3rd Place – Peyton Woolman, Wyatt Coberly, Kemper Wickware, Nick Gendle

4 x 100 Meter Relay:

1st Place – Kemper Wickware, Rylin Dickson, Wyatt Coberly, Heston Alexander (54.99)

800 Meter Run:

2nd Place – Heston Alexander

200 Meter Dash:

1st Place – Rylin Dickson (26.22)

4 x 400 Meter Relay:

3rd Place – Peyton Woolman, Nick Gendle, Wyatt Coberly, Kemper Wickware

Shot Put:

8th Place – Junior Cazares

Pole Vault:

4th Place – Nick Gendle

High Jump:

2nd Place – Rylin Dickson

Team Standings:

Ava 68, Cabool 59, Licking 55, Richards 53, Alton 46, Mountain Grove 41, Junction Hill 40, West Plains 36, Glenwood 31, Howell Valley 24, Liberty 16, Houston 13, Bakersfield 6, Gainesville 3

8TH GRADE BOYS

4 x 200 Meter Relay:

4th Place – Wyatt Johnson, Grady Goss, Hunter Hall, Dathan Kilgore

1600 Meter Run:

6th PLace – Luther Supancic

4 x 100 Meter Relay:

4th Place – Donivan Overcast, Hunter Hall, Wyatt Johnson, Josh Springer

800 Meter Run:

6th Place – Luther Supancic

8th Place – Dathan Kilgore

4 x 400 Meter Relay:

5th Place – Luke Little, Grady Goss, Luther Supancic, Dathan Kilgore

Shot Put:

1st Place – Luke Little (39’ 5.5”)

6th Place – Quin Breeding

Discus Throw:

3rd Place – Luke Little

Pole Vault:

4th Place – Donivan Overcast

8th Place – Grady Goss

Triple Jump:

3rd Place – Josh Springer

High Jump:

8th Place – Josh Springer

Team Standings:

West Plains 103, Mountain Home 90, Willow Springs 71, Ava 49, Alton 43, Liberty 39, Mountain Grove 36, Cabool 26, Fairview 26, Richards 19, Howell Valley 16, Gainesville 10, Glenwood 7, Licking 7, Houston 4