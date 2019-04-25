Middle School Lady Bears Take First in Medal Relays

Last week the middle school Lady Bears hosted the Ava Middle School Medal Relays. Eleven schools were in attendance and both 7th and 8th grade Lady Bears took first.

7th Grade Results:

1st Ava – 102 pts.,

2nd – Liberty 97 pts.,

3rd Cabool 84 pts.,

4th Mtn. Grove 72 pts.,

5th Willow Springs 46 pts.,

6th Alton 42 pts.,

7th Houston 24 pts.,

8th Chadwick 18 pts.,

9th Gainesville 14 pts.,

10th Bakersfield 10 pts.,

Individual Results

Top eight earned points

Top three earned medals

100m Hurdles: 7th – Chloe Barnum, 21.56;

100m Dash: 8th – Sydnee Snow, 14.74;

4x200m Relay: 2nd – Kylie Goin, Haley Dale, Emma Dry, Kori Talley, 2:17;

1600m Run: 2nd – Mallory, Melton, 6:26;

4x100m Relay: 2nd – Goin, Dale, Snow, Riley Welch 1:01.57;

400m Run: 2nd – Adrienne Perkins, 1:10.76;

800m Run: 1st – Melton 2:53; 2nd – Maggey Potter 2:57;

200m Dash: 5th – Snow 31.35; 6th – Perkins 31.91; 7th – Barnum 32.2;

4x400m Relay: 1st – Potter, Perkins, Melton, Snow 5:13

High Jump: 2nd – Barnum 4’4; 6th – Goin 3’10;

Long Jump: 8th- Yahira Saltkill 11’11;

Triple Jump: 1st – Barnum 27’3;

Shot Put: 5th – Saltkill 21’1;

Discus: 7th – Saltkill 41’4; 8th – Chasity Stanton 40’6.

8th Grade Results:

1st Ava 143.5 pts,

2nd Cabool 68 pts,

3rd Willow Springs 65 pts,

3rd Mtn. Grove 65 pts,

5th Liberty 59.5 pts,

6th Chadwick 52 pts,

7th Bakersfield 19 pts,

8th Houston 18 pts,

9th Gainesville 15 pts,

10th Alton 14 pts,

11th Van Buren 11 pts

Individual Results

Top 8 earned points

Top 3 earned medals

Hurdles: 2nd- Celia Fossett 18.3 ** NEW 8th GRADE RECORD **

100m Dash: 6th – Keeley Akers 14.5;

4x200m Relay: 1st – Akers, Sara Mendel, Olivia Gastineau, Lexie Gastineau 2:07.76;

1600m Run: 2nd – Angel Caudill 6:21; 5th – Makayla Byerley 7:22;

4x100m Relay: 2nd – Akers, Abby McNish, O. Gastineau, L. Gastineau 59.33;

400m Run: 1st – Mendel 1:11.47; 4th – McNish 1:15.96; 5th – Mackinley Goss 1:17.97;

800m Run: 2nd – Fossett 2:55; 3rd – L. Gastineau 3:00; 8th – Allison Denney 3:24;

4x400m Relay: 3rd – Caudill, Kaelyn Stillings, Denney, McNish 5:13;

High Jump: 5th- Caudill 4’0, 7th Mendel 4’0;

Long Jump: 3rd – L. Gastineau 13’5; 5th – Fossett 13’1.5;

Triple Jump: 4th – Mendel 27’0; 6th – O. Gastineau 26’5.5;

Shot Put: 1st – Akers 34’3; 2nd – Taylor Fleetwood 31’7; 8th – Harley Yocum 23’3;

Discus: 4th – Goss 63’3; 6th – Kylie Scrivner 57’7; 7th – Qwynn Gieber 56’7;

Pole Vault: 1st – Fossett 6’0.

The Lady Bears travel to Fair Grove this Friday, and will wrap up the season at Willow Springs on Tuesday in a SCA meet.