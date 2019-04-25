MDC Invites Kids to Free Fishing Day May 4 at Montauk

Anglers ages 15 and under can fish for trout for free and get free prizes

LICKING, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. The event is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Kids ages 15 and under can pick up their free trout tag at the registration booth from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 3 or all day on the day of the event. The spring branch from the CCC Spillway to the Social Hole will be reserved for the youth anglers and stocked with trout during the day. Volunteers will be on hand to help. Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help the kids, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

Education is also part of Kids’ Fishing Day. Throughout the day, seminars will be held on topics related to trout fishing and other topics. A Stream table exhibit will be on display, aquarium tanks will feature fish-viewing opportunities and archery-shooting opportunities will be available.

There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Individuals must be present to win. Free hotdogs and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. To volunteer, to donate to Kids Fishing Day, or for more information; call Montauk Hatchery at 573-548-2585 or contact Hatchery Manager Tom Whelan at Tom.Whelan@mdc.mo.gov. Montauk State Park is located in Dent County, approximately 13 miles southeast of Licking.