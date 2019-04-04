Marriage Announcement

Hannah Kayleen Reich and Adam Mason Stewart were united in marriage on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Brookside Church, in Branson, Mo. Hannah is the daughter of Kevin and Cindy Reich of Branson, and the groom is the son of Steve and Tammy Stewart, also of Branson. The bride is the granddaughter of Charlotte and the late Dale Reich, of Ava, and Jewel and the late Chester Samons, Branson, Mo.
