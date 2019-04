Margie Lou Burke, 80 years 5 months, 18 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on April 12, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare in Ava.

Margie was born October 24, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to Harold and Doris (Baldwin) Tomlinson.

Cremation services for Margie are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators at www.wycliffe.org. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.