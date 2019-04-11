Malinda Elizabeth Williams Daniels, 85 years, 7 months, 3 days old, of Oldfield, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on April 7, 2019 at her home with her children by her side.

Malinda was born September 4, 1933 in Black Creek, North Carolina to Elijah Hood and Ila Pearl (McDonald) Ballance.

On September 11, 1949 Malinda and J.T. Williams were united in marriage at Chocowinity, NC and to this union they were blessed with eight children.

J. T. preceded in death in 1985.

Malinda was retired from working at Zenith, Fasco and she also worked on a dairy farm.

In the year of 1987 Malinda and Elmer Daniels were united in marriage in Ozark, Missouri. He also preceded in death 1991.

Malinda was a Christian and a member of the Union Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing Missionary work and loved playing the piano in various other churches. She also loved working with her flower beds. Her joy was being with her grand and great grandchildren.

Malinda was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, J.T. Williams, one daughter, Melody Gordon, one sister, Hazel Campbell, one brother, Raymond Balance, her second husband, Elmer Daniels, a son-in-law, Ronald Daniels, and one grandson, Michael Williams.

She is survived by her seven children, Ernest Williams, St. Augustine, FL, Samuel & Angie Williams, Green Forest, AR, Melissa & Bob Clevenger, Excelsior Springs, MO, Melanie Daniels, Lake Charles, LA, Melta Rippon, Oldfield, MO, Melva Hardesty, Springfield, MO and Melantha & Keith Wedemeyer, Oldfield, MO, 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, one sister, Janet Gayton, Chocowinity, NC, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Malinda will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial Monday, April 15th 1:00 p.m. at the Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 E. Seminole St., Springfield, MO. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Rev. James Orick. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or SoldiersBibleMinistry.org. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.