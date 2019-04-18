Lottery Generates $36.1 Million in Monthly Profits for Education, Third-Highest Month Ever

Profits from Missouri Lottery ticket sales in March were sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education today. The April transfer of $36,158,254 represents the third-highest monthly transfer in Missouri Lottery history, bringing the total for FY19 to more than $287.5 million.

“March was a wonderful month for us. Not only did we have a national Mega Millions jackpot winner, but our players got to take part in the second-highest Powerball jackpot ever offered,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It was great timing for us and critical in allowing us to send this kind of monthly contribution to help fund public education.”

Since Missouri Lottery sales started in 1986, the Lottery has generated more than $6 billion for the state and public education. Annual Lottery proceeds comprise about 4 percent of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

Prior to each fiscal year, the Lottery averages the most recent five years’ profits for a “benchmark” and increases that amount by 1 percent to arrive at a prudent goal for the next fiscal year.

For complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, see the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.