Looking Backward

25 years ago

Fabric Plus, owned and operated by Euneeda Heath, will open this Friday on the Ava square. Located in the building formerly occupied by Patty’s Pawn and Pets on the north side of the square, the store will carry all types of quilt materials, broad cloth, calico prints, stamped quilt blocks embroidery thread and many more items.

The Douglas County Commission and the Douglas County Council on Aging announces that a proposition will be on the August ballot to support services for the senior citizens of Douglas County. The proposal would levy 5 cents per each $100 assessed valuation in Douglas County.

Lieutenant Shaun H. Donnelly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. Donnelly of Squires, was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal on November 19, 1993, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Antha Evans, formerly of Wasola, celebrated his 93rd birthday on April 7 with his son and daughter-in-law, J.R. and Joyce Evans.

WASOLA –– Visitors of Toots Leschinsky were Daniell Miller and Denise Hudson, students at William Jewell in Liberty, Mo.

Troy and Jeanie Tredway are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Emily Brooke. Emily was born March 3 at 6:52 p.m. at Cox South. Emily was welcomed home by older brother, Michael.

The Ava High School baseball Bears are on a tear, winning their second tournament of the season last weekend in Mtn. Grove and boosting their season record to 7-1 with a win over Branson here Tuesday.

DENLOW –– Congratulations to Manford and Virgie Smith. They celebrated their 66th anniversary last Thursday, April 14.

Volunteer of the Month –– Miss Donna Dixon is a school volunteer one day a week for Skyline School. She nurses sick students, answers the phone, types, and assists the teachers in any way she can be of help.

Call for an appointment to visit Emu Ranch, Doyne & Dene Rubottom, Ava. Chicks and breeder pairs for sale.

Some of the best arguments are spoiled by people who know what they are talking about.

50 years ago

A Douglas County woman charged with second degree murder in the March 20 shooting death of her husband has been returned to the Douglas County jail on a stiffer charge, according to officers. Mrs. Juanda Jean Barnes, 37, has been charged with first degree murder on the basis of new evidence presented.

Three Willow Springs men were bound over for trial in circuit court here following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Gladys B. Stewart. The men had been sought for questioning in connection with a burglary on March 31 at the home of Everett Cearley near Richville in Douglas County, about 30 miles east of Ava.

A total of 74 teachers have been given contracts in Ava’s three schools for the 1969-70 school year, including three new teachers. Four vacancies exist in the high school faculty, and to date, no kindergarten teachers have been employed.

A new drive-in restaurant will be opened here within the next few days, announces Eddie Sallee, owner and operator. The drive-in will be known as Sallee’s Hillbilly Hideout. It is located just east of Rawlings Manufacturing Co., a few yards off of business Route 14. When completed, the facility will have room for 90 autos under the canopy with seating facilities inside.

In the Ozark Summit Hereford Show held here last Friday, Lyle Clinkingbeard was the only local to be awarded a blue ribbon for his bull.

Black Oak General Baptist Church was the setting for the Friday, March 28 wedding of Miss Diane Taber and Brick Reed. The bride is the daughter of Mr. Hershel Taber of Ava, and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Reed, also of Ava.

First time ever offered – riding mower special – $199.95 at Western Auto Store, Ava.

James Earl Ray’s new attorney is J.B. Stoner of Savannah, Ga. Stoner, the National States Rights Party’s vice presidential candidate in 1964, will represent the accused slayer of Dr. Martin Luther King in a possible new trial stemming from Ray’s reversal of his plea to not guilty.

EVANS –– David Hutchison, his sister Glenda and Alfred Brown went on a hayride Friday evening.

ALMARTHA –– Mr. and Mrs. Joe Murphy and Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Beach were in Mtn. Grove Friday night and attended a meeting for the Council of Exceptional Children.

COLUMBIA –– The College of Arts and Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia has named 1650 students to the Honor Roll for the fall semester 1968. Among students to achieve a 3.0 out of a possible 4.0 grade average to make the list was Robert House of Ava.

75 years ago

Considerable property damage resulted from a tornado that ripped a path something like 100 yards wide for a distance of eight to ten miles through northern Ozark County late Friday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Nigel Oxley and their small daughter, Virginia, of the Almartha community, probably averted serious injury of possibly death, by deserting their farm home just as the storm struck. Rushing into the yard and flattening themselves on the ground, the three escaped unhurt. The house was completely demolished. The storm apparently spent its fury about three miles northeast of Almartha, leaving a path of twisted, broken and uprooted timber.

J.E. Curry, for 27 years editor and publisher of the Douglas County Herald, Wednesday filed with the secretary of state his declaration as Republican candidate for the state senate from the 19th district.

Headquarters 13th AAF, SOUTH PACIFIC –– One of Major General Hubert R. Harmon’s 13th AAF heavy bombers is a B-24 Liberator named “Babe in Arms.” “Babe in Arms” is piloted by a blond, soft-spoken Missouri Youngster who you would swear could not swat a fly without having to look the other way, which sort of blends his personality with the name of his ship. This kid is Williard L. Pueppke, a first lieutenant, and he’s from Route 3, Ava, Missouri. Pueppke and his “Babe in Arms,” in spite of name and manner, are holy terrors in this air war against Rabaul, and when it is all over he probably can claim as big a hand in the triumph as any single person.

Technical Sergeant and Mrs. Glenn E. Harnden announce the birth of a son Monday evening at Burge Hospital in Springfield. He has been named Robert Glenn. Sergeant Harnden is stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

The B-24 bomber on which Lieutenant Charles Yeoman is bombardier has been named the “Ouida Belle” he told his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Yeoman, in a recent letter. That is the first and middle name of the Lieutenant’s wife. Members of the crew decided on that name because Lieutenant Yeoman was the only married man in the crew.

CAMP KOHLER –– Corporal Howard Pettit, who is stationed at the Western Signal Corps Unit Training Center at Camp Kohler, has qualified as sharpshooter with the .30 caliber rifle.

Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Spurlock and son, Basil, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Spurlock, Mr. and Mrs. P.P. Packard and Miss Alma Anderson were all day guests Sunday in the country home of George Tidwell who lives east of Ava. Also visiting in the Tidwell home was Mr. Tidwell’s son and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Tidwell of Kansas City.

BUCKHART –– The small twister Friday afternoon did quite a lot of damage on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Goodman. Hail stones as large as walnuts fell.

ROY –– Mr. and Mrs. Gene Gott have moved to their new home purchased from L.M. Barnes.

100 Years Ago

The tank built to put the Hun on the run, will be seen in action on the streets at Seymour between 7 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. next Sunday. The special train carrying the tank is one of the features of the coming Victory Loan and is visiting many towns along the main line of the Frisco. The tank weighs more than seven tons, is 15 feet long and 10 feet high. It will be accompanied by soldiers who have had actual experience in France, and will parade the streets of Seymour under its own power.

The Bralley farm, five miles south of Ava and owned by A.M. Ellison, was sold last week to W.F. Reynolds and E.C. Bunch o Ava. Consideration $12,000.

The H.S. Wilson Hardware store in Ava is being invoiced this week preparatory to transfer to C.E. Yeoman, former merchant at Arno. Mr. Wilson contemplates taking charge of the Ford Agency for this territory.

January 1919 in Missouri was 18 degrees warmer than January 1918, which was the coldest on record, according to the Weather Bureau of the United States Department of Agriculture. The monthly mean temperature for January 1919 for the state was 34 degrees above zero. January 1919 was the driest January in 52 years. Of the 83 stations reporting, 8 received no precipitation at all, 7 had a slight trace only, and 34 received one-tenth of an inch or less.

The country home of Mr. and Mrs. Rile Denny on Perry Creek about a mile southwest from Ava was destroyed by fire at about eleven o’clock Monday a.m. The house was owned by Mrs. J.M. Adams of Ava and was not insured. The fire is supposed to have started from a stove-pipe while Mr. and Mrs. Denney were working the garden.

Among the out of town attorneys attending court in Ava this week were Judge and Tom Moore, Ozark; Watson of Springfield; E.H. Farnsworth, Mtn. Grove; and Seth V. Conrad, Marshfield.

Word has reached Ava of the marriage of Miss Bessie Spurlock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jno. A. Spurlock of Ava at New Orleans. La., on March 20 to Sgt. Murrell E. Everett whose home is near West Plains, Mo. Mr. Everett is attached to the Coast Artillery of the U.S. Army and is now stationed at Camp Jackson, La.

Mrs. Edith Martin has again taken charge of the Ozark Hotel, Mrs. James having moved back to their farm at Rippee.

A.P. Miller has joined the brigade of gasoline burners having traded for a Studebaker roadster one day last week.

125 Years ago

The boys of the deaf and dumb school in Fulton have a baseball club that can beat anything that hears and speaks.

St. Louis is making practical efforts to secure pure water. They put the water through twenty-five different processes in order to produce a water absolutely free from germs and bacteria.

The members of the British football league have resolved that $700 shall be the maximum salary of a league player. No club shall pay more that $50 bonus. If a player desires to be transferred, and his club agrees, the management of the club shall fix the amount to be paid for each transfer. For a violation of these rules the guilty club is to be fined $1,000, have six points deducted from its score and be liable to expulsion.

The Granada Mining Company has advertised to start up their works at Grenada on Honey Creek, seven miles north of Ava, the last of this month.

Tom Hicks, of this township, is dangerously sick with Typhoid fever.

Tom Miller, son of H.M. Miller, had a narrow escape from choking on Tuesday. He supplied himself with a pocket full of lemon drops and got one of them in his wind pipe and was black in the face before he got it removed.

G.W. Pettit has moved his family to the bakery building on the south side of the square and will run the bakery in connection with a lunch counter and grocery store.

The following marriage licenses have been issued: Jacob Anderson and Elizabeth Sluder of Falling Springs; Jas. W. Coombes and Elizabeth Huston of Little Beaver; Lafayette Garlets and Mary E. Swan, of Phlegton, Mo.

A man traveling through southwest Missouri under the name of McDonald, Hicks, and several other aliases, claiming to be a lecturer for the American Protective Association, is pronounced by that organization, as well as by the hotel keepers and newspaper men where he happens to stop, to be a fraud.

County surveyor Jno. L. Creech of Findley Township, was instantly killed on Wednesday. He was returning home from his work and carrying an axe on his shoulder and sought temporary shelter from the rain under a large tree. The lightning struck the tree and ran down the trunk to the point where he was standing and passed through the body to the ground. It is supposed the electric was drawn to him by the axe.

A certain lady of world-wide celebrity is in the habit of having baccarat parties at her house in London. A short time ago three or four intimate men friends of hers dressed themselves as police officers, and having knocked at the door boldly walked up to the room where they knew gambling was going on. Their entrance was the signal for a general stampede, and great was the relief to all when the raid was found to be a joke.