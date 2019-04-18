Local Residents Earn Degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY (Grassroots Newswire) April 10, 2019 – The following area residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

The online, nonprofit university held commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.

On the occasion, Jesse Lucas, of Ava, earned his Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management , and Candice Collins of Gainesville earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8)

