Local Gymnast Qualifies for Regional Competition

Katie Brooks, daughter of Dave and Jackie Brooks of Ava, recently qualified for the Region 4 USA Xcel Silver Regional Championship competition to be held in Minneapolis, MN April 2-28. Katie is the first in the tri-county region to qualify for regionals in her age division, making the cut with a score exceeding the required 35.5 to move on to the next level. Katie’s combined score of 36.225 was attained during a recent competition held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on March 29-31.

Katie has been involved in the sport of gymnastic since age 4, and during this past season as a 10-year-old, she qualified for the USA Xcel Silver Division along with 72 other Missouri state gymnasts.

On Saturday, April 13, starting at 9:30 a.m., Katie and members of the CherNastic Gymnastic Team are hosting a Krispy Kreme donut fundraiser at the Walmart in Ava. Monies raised will help with expenses associated with Katie’s trip to regionals in April, and if she qualifies, the national competition to be held in Branson, in May. The remaining funds will go to support the CherNastics Gymnastic Team.

Through affiliation with CherNastics Gymnastics in Ava, Katie has had the opportunity, along with teammates, to compete in many sanctioned competitions throughout the Ozarks.