Local Fishing Tournament Takes on New Location

BRANSON, Mo. –– Anglers from across the Ozarks are invited to White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s annual Hooked on Education Bass Tournament on Saturday, May 4. Proceeds benefit WRVEC’s Operation Round Up program.

The first flight launches at 7:00 a.m. from a new location this year, Pontiac Cove Marina, at Bull Shoals Lake.

“We’re excited about teaming up with Pontiac Cove this year,” Programs Coordinator Kelsey Pemberton said. “This tournament helps to provide local students financial assistance while enjoying the beautiful Bull Shoals setting the marina offers.”

Prize money totals 70 percent payback. The fee for a two-person team is $120. The official weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public to come watch. Online registration closes on April 30. Find more information at whiteriver.org.