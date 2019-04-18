Lizza Rebecca “Betty” Burton, 92 years, 7 months, 19 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed to Heaven on April 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Home in Harrison, AR with her family by her side.

Betty was born August 22, 1926 in Douglas County, MO to George W. and Oma (Lansdown) Davis.

Betty was a retired School Cook and had also worked at Spaldings Manufacturing in Ava.

On April 5, 1945 Betty and Ranferd M. “Rack” Burton were united in marriage in Ava, MO at J.W. Silvey’s and to this union they were blessed with three children.

Betty was a Christian and always attended church in the Ava community. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, mowing the yards, and birds. Betty was full of life and her joy was being with people. Her laughter and love for her family and friends was contagious. Her light always shined bright!

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, “Rack”, a son Jimmy Dean Burton, a sister, Nadine Hicks, a brother Kenny Davis, and a great granddaughter, Jordan Huskey.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Lynda & Rex Hesterlee of Harrison, AR and a son, Garry & Linda Burton of Oldfield, MO, 7 grandchildren, Dee Dee, Larry, Emily, and Tanya all of Illinois, Candra of Arkansas, Robbie and Randy both of Missouri, 14 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Betty were Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Jarrod Brown and Pastor Leon Turner.