Lincoln Day Ice Cream Social This Friday

The 7th Annual Lincoln Day will be held in Ava on Friday, April 12, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the MOCH Wellness Center. The evening offers an Ice Cream Social –– a special time for the entire family.

This year, the featured speaker is Dee Wampler, a well-known attorney from Springfield, Mo. Mr. Wampler is the author of several books including The Trial of Christ: A Twenty-First Century Lawyer Defends Jesus.

The special event is sponsored by the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club. Tickets are $5 at the door.