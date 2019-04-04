LETTER TO EDITOR 

Dear Editor:

I just read Springfield’s Sunday March 24 edition about some person named Robert Thompson threatening David Norman, current Mayor of Ava.

I’ve known David since first grade. Worked for his Dad, Boone Norman, Jr., at Ava Drug when I was 18 years-old.

Our family moved to Ava from Bakersfield, Mo. where I was born in 1942. My dad, Rev. Carl Willis, started the First Assembly of God Church now known as the Rock Church. Also the present church on Highway 5.

David is a decent, very respected man. The Norman family has lived in Ava for years, they are Ava.

People of Ava I hope you will give Burrely Loftin your vote for mayor. The Loftin family is another good family who has lived in and around Ava for years.

A former resident of Ava,

Doris Willis Bonner,

Sparta, Missouri