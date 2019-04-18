Laura Ingalls Wilder Childrern’s Literature Festival and Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield

Make plans to attend the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival planned for Thursday and Friday, April 25-26. The festival is in association with the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival held in Marshfield, Mo.

Children’s authors will be on hand to sign books at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene. Then travel to Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield, where you can tour the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and take part in a Scavenger Hunt in the Museum gallery.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

For information and to register call 417-924-3626 or visit our website at www.lauraingallswilderhome.com.