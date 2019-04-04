Judicial Input

Micael

Boyink/Herald

Douglas County Associate Judge Elizabeth Bock addresses a recent Douglas County Drug Task Force meeting at the MOCH center in Ava. Headed up by Douglas County Health Department’s Valerie Reese, the Task Force is made up of representatives from local law enforcement, schools, healthcare, CHART, area pastors, workforce, and other organizations. The Task Force works to decrease the number of drug-related court cases, lower drug-related EMS transports, give peer support to others dealing with addictions, and more. Judge Bock talked about the impact drug addictions have had on the local court systems.